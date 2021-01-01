Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 21.6 ms
Contrast - 1756:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
432 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom +2%
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%
Realme X3 SuperZoom
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +10%
2846
Realme X3 SuperZoom
2587
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro
467506
Realme X3 SuperZoom +6%
496245

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2020
Release date October 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.

