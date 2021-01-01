Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme XT

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 223K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 401 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
422 nits
Realme XT +4%
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 616
GPU clock 675 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +90%
760
Realme XT
401
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +89%
2766
Realme XT
1462
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Pro +114%
397169
Realme XT
185211
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +106%
458640
Realme XT
223024
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Realme XT
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Realme XT
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
6. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Oppo Realme XT or Huawei Nova 5T
10. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish