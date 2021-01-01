Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Reno 4 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 206K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 758 and 398 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (597 against 430 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.17% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Reno 4 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 90.67%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
430 nits
Reno 4 Lite +39%
597 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
Reno 4 Lite +6%
90.67%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 675 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +90%
758
Reno 4 Lite
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +86%
2762
Reno 4 Lite
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +125%
464792
Reno 4 Lite
206373
AnTuTu Rating (65th and 228th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

