Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 116K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (546 against 422 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
422 nits
Galaxy A40 +29%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
Galaxy A40
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2960 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 675 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +191%
760
Galaxy A40
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +192%
2766
Galaxy A40
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Pro +272%
397169
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +293%
458640
Galaxy A40
116745
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2019
Release date October 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

