Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (465K versus 251K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 753 and 535 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (512 against 428 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|247 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +41%
753
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +61%
2742
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +85%
465252
251824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (62nd and 196th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
