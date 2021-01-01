Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (468K versus 293K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 761 and 532 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (809 against 433 nits)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
433 nits
Galaxy A72 +87%
809 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +43%
761
Galaxy A72
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +72%
2813
Galaxy A72
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +60%
468518
Galaxy A72
293516

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date October 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 416 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Note 10 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 and S21 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A70
9. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy M31
10. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish