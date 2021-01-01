Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.