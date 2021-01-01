Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.