Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (838 against 431 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 475K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
431 nits
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +94%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
773
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +19%
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
2817
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +16%
3279
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro
475191
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +22%
579585

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 20 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
9. Google Pixel 4a 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish