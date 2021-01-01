Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Galaxy S9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 272K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (568 vs 403 PPI)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (651 against 422 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 568 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
422 nits
Galaxy S9 +54%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +2%
85.5%
Galaxy S9
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 675 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +90%
760
Galaxy S9
400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +44%
2766
Galaxy S9
1915
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Pro +63%
397169
Galaxy S9
244030
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +68%
458640
Galaxy S9
272368
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (109th and 261st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2,1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2018
Release date October 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 837 USD
SAR (head) - 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

