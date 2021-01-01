Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.