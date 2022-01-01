Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 127% higher maximum brightness (972 against 429 nits)

91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 527K)

29% higher pixel density (521 vs 403 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.39 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 9 Pro 429 nits 12 Pro +127% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9 Pro 85.5% 12 Pro +5% 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13 OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 40 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 115° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 18 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9 Pro n/a 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2019 December 2021 Release date October 2019 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.