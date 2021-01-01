Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Mi 10T Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs 10T Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (465K versus 312K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 753 and 652 points
  • Weighs 18.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (591 against 428 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
428 nits
Mi 10T Lite +38%
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 619
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +15%
753
Mi 10T Lite
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +36%
2742
Mi 10T Lite
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +49%
465252
Mi 10T Lite
312429
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (59th and 138th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 40 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi 9 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 20 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 9 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 10T Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and 10T Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10T Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Mi 10T Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish