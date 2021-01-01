Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (468K versus 297K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 773 and 580 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (510 against 430 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
430 nits
Mi 11 Lite +19%
510 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +33%
773
Mi 11 Lite
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +59%
2834
Mi 11 Lite
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +57%
468794
Mi 11 Lite
297965

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 40 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date October 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 281 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

