Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Mi 11 Lite 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 95% higher maximum brightness (836 against 429 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 463K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Mi 11 Lite 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
429 nits
Mi 11 Lite 5G +95%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 642
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
749
Mi 11 Lite 5G +17%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +25%
2769
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2220
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Pro
398503
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro
463967
Mi 11 Lite 5G +13%
522670
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 40 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 11 Lite 5G
11:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 11 Lite 5G
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date October 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 356 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.

