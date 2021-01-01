Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Mi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Mi 9

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 753 and 614 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (610 against 428 nits)
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9 Pro
69
Mi 9
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9 Pro
85
Mi 9
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9 Pro
89
Mi 9
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9 Pro
72
Mi 9
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9 Pro
79
Mi 9
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9 Pro
76
Mi 9
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
428 nits
Mi 9 +43%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
Mi 9
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +23%
753
Mi 9
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +17%
2742
Mi 9
2350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +9%
465252
Mi 9
426884
AnTuTu 8 Results (62nd and 82nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 40 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Mi 9
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date October 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (75%)
3 (25%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Huawei Honor 20
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Mi 10
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 or 9T Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Mi 10 Pro
10. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish