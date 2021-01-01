Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 225K)
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (79 vs 73 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 432 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE
630 nits
iPhone XS Max +3%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
iPhone XS Max +2%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
404
iPhone XS Max +87%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1452
iPhone XS Max +40%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
175633
iPhone XS Max +73%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
225053
iPhone XS Max +76%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
iPhone XS Max +9%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +7%
14:37 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE +55%
25:00 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE +6%
81.5 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Mi 9 SE
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi 9 SE
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9 SE
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE
6. Apple iPhone 11 and XS Max
7. Apple iPhone XR and XS Max
8. Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish