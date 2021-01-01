Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Comes with 815 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3070 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 225K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (683 against 630 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM 255 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE
630 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +8%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
403
Pixel 4a 5G +45%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1466
Pixel 4a 5G +21%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
175033
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
225334
Pixel 4a 5G +17%
264263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 19 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +11%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

