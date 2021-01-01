Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Huawei Honor 20

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (637 against 452 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 219K)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3070 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (89 vs 73 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 407 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.6%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +41%
637 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Honor 20 +66%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1448
Honor 20 +63%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
219788
Honor 20 +72%
377088

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size 19 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Honor 20 +30%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +2%
14:37 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Honor 20 +29%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (30.8%)
9 (69.2%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Huawei P30 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 9T
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Redmi Note 8T
6. Huawei Honor 20 vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 20 vs Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish