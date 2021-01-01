Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (637 against 517 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 391 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (104 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 219K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.1%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +23%
637 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Honor 9X Pro +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 550 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Honor 9X Pro +44%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1448
Honor 9X Pro +32%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
219788
Honor 9X Pro +41%
309512
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (209th and 147th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Honor 9X Pro +40%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +7%
14:37 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Honor 9X Pro +32%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Honor 9X Pro +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

