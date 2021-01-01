Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.