Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (637 against 453 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3070 mAh
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 227K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +41%
637 nits
Honor X10
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Honor X10 +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
413
Honor X10 +55%
640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1489
Honor X10 +66%
2471
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
178577
Honor X10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
227596
Honor X10 +66%
376986
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (287th and 145th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

