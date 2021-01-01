Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 140K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (630 against 495 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (94 vs 73 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 432 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +27%
630 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +29%
404
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +13%
1452
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE +26%
175633
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +61%
225053
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size 19 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
P30 Lite +42%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +9%
14:37 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
P30 Lite +14%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
P30 Lite +9%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 9
6. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
9. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish