Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (630 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 225K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 404 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 432 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +49%
630 nits
Meizu 16
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Meizu 16 +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 630
GPU clock 550 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
404
Meizu 16 +25%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1452
Meizu 16 +37%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
175633
Meizu 16 +64%
288294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
225053
Meizu 16 +38%
309787
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 8.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Meizu 16
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Meizu 16
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2018
Release date March 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 413 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

