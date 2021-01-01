Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs 16s Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Meizu 16s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (630 against 402 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 225K)
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3070 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 404 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
16s Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +57%
630 nits
16s Pro
402 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
16s Pro +4%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Meizu 16s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 625 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2266 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
404
16s Pro +82%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1452
16s Pro +84%
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
175633
16s Pro +124%
393324
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
225053
16s Pro +114%
482053
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 8
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
16s Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
16s Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
16s Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5504 x 3572
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
16s Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2019
Release date March 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16s Pro is definitely a better buy.

