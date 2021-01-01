Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Meizu 16Xs
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Meizu 16Xs, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (630 against 422 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
- Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 486 and 404 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
404
Meizu 16Xs +20%
486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +48%
1452
984
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
175633
175268
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +9%
225053
205654
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16Xs.
Cast your vote
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6