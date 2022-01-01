Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (632 against 451 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 262K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (28:35 vs 23:16 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3070 mAh
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 409 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +40%
632 nits
OnePlus 6T
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
OnePlus 6T +2%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 630
GPU clock 550 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
409
OnePlus 6T +26%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1468
OnePlus 6T +61%
2369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 SE
262651
OnePlus 6T +55%
405799
CPU 76184 91110
GPU 68309 166474
Memory 53104 64332
UX 67403 84472
Total score 262651 405799
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 SE
654
OnePlus 6T +121%
1447
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 654 1447
PCMark 3.0 score 7187 8506
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:00 hr 09:37 hr
Watching video 11:36 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 04:00 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 79 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Mi 9 SE
23:16 hr
OnePlus 6T +23%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE +1%
81.5 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2019 February 2019
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

