Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs OnePlus 8T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 216K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1430 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3070 mAh
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- Shows 42% longer battery life (104 vs 73 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (792 against 637 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|87%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|97.2%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|458 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
407
OnePlus 8T +117%
885
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1467
OnePlus 8T +115%
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
216173
OnePlus 8T +170%
583701
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (219th and 29th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|19 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
OnePlus 8T +29%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
OnePlus 8T +12%
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
OnePlus 8T +22%
30:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.
