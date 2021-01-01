Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs OnePlus Nord N10

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (637 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3070 mAh
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (99 vs 73 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 216K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.2%
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +45%
637 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE +1%
84.1%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Nord N10 +49%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1467
Nord N10 +26%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
216173
Nord N10 +27%
273840
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (219th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 19 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Nord N10 +49%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Nord N10 +5%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Nord N10 +18%
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Nord N10 +3%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 October 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

