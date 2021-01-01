Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Oppo A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Oppo A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (637 against 478 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 170K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.6%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 30.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 918:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +33%
637 nits
Oppo A72
478 nits
Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 SE +1%
84.1%
Oppo A72
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +29%
407
Oppo A72
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +7%
1448
Oppo A72
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +29%
219788
Oppo A72
170144
AnTuTu Android Results (205th and 292nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 19 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Oppo A72
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Oppo A72
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Oppo A72
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Oppo A72 +6%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A72.

