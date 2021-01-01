Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.