Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (630 against 505 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 29 grams less
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 333 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
- Shows 37% longer battery life (100 vs 73 hours)
- Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 4035 vs 3070 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +21%
404
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +1%
1452
1440
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
175633
Realme 5 Pro +3%
180571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +6%
225053
212993
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|4035 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Realme 5 Pro +59%
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +6%
14:37 hr
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Realme 5 Pro +6%
26:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 5 Pro.
