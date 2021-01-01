Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Realme 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
VS
Оппо Реалми 5 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (630 against 505 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 333 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (100 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 4035 vs 3070 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Realme 5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +25%
630 nits
Realme 5 Pro
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 616
GPU clock 550 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +21%
404
Realme 5 Pro
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +1%
1452
Realme 5 Pro
1440
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
175633
Realme 5 Pro +3%
180571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +6%
225053
Realme 5 Pro
212993
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4035 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Realme 5 Pro +59%
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +6%
14:37 hr
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Realme 5 Pro +6%
26:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Realme 5 Pro +4%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 5 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 vs Mi 9 SE
2. Mi 9T Pro vs Mi 9 SE
3. Mi A3 vs Mi 9 SE
4. Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 9 SE
5. Mi 9 vs Mi 9 SE
6. Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro
7. Redmi Note 8T vs Realme 5 Pro
8. Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 5 Pro
9. P40 Lite vs Realme 5 Pro
10. Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish