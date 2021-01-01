Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Realme C15 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Oppo Realme C15

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
VS
Оппо Реалми C15
Oppo Realme C15

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 110K)
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (637 against 418 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 2930 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Realme C15

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 88.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +52%
637 nits
Realme C15
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Realme C15 +5%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 550 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +128%
404
Realme C15
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +47%
1459
Realme C15
995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +96%
216041
Realme C15
110501

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:27 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Realme C15
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Realme C15
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Realme C15
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Realme C15
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 July 2020
Release date March 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 and Mi 9 SE
2. Mi 9T Pro and Mi 9 SE
3. Mi A3 and Mi 9 SE
4. Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9 SE
5. Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE
6. Poco X3 NFC and Realme C15
7. Galaxy M21 and Realme C15
8. Redmi 9 and Realme C15
9. A5 (2020) and Realme C15
10. Realme 6i and Realme C15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish