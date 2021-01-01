Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 116K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 268 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (630 against 396 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +59%
630 nits
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Galaxy A20 +1%
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +70%
404
Galaxy A20
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +69%
1452
Galaxy A20
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE +105%
175633
Galaxy A20
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +93%
225053
Galaxy A20
116661
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Galaxy A20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is definitely a better buy.

