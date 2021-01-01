Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 124K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (630 against 546 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
- Shows 26% longer battery life (92 vs 73 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE +64%
175633
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +81%
225053
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|19 GB
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Galaxy A30 +12%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE +2%
25:00 hr
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is definitely a better buy.
