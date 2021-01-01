Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (809 against 637 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 223K)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE
637 nits
Galaxy A72 +27%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Galaxy A72 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 618
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
416
Galaxy A72 +28%
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1496
Galaxy A72 +9%
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
223205
Galaxy A72 +32%
293516

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:27 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Galaxy A72
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Galaxy A72
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Galaxy A72
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
82.3 dB
Galaxy A72
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 416 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

