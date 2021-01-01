Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Galaxy M62 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy M62

VS
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Samsung Galaxy M62

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M62, which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (637 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62
  • Comes with 3930 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3070 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 223K)
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Galaxy M62

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +51%
637 nits
Galaxy M62
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Galaxy M62 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Samsung Galaxy M62 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
416
Galaxy M62 +86%
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1486
Galaxy M62 +34%
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
223997
Galaxy M62 +101%
451345
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (226th and 83rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:27 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Galaxy M62
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Galaxy M62
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Galaxy M62
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
82.3 dB
Galaxy M62
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2021
Release date March 2019 February 2021
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
