Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.