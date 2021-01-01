Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.