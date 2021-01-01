Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 219K)
  • Comes with 1430 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (110 vs 73 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (705 against 637 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.3%
PWM 255 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE
637 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +11%
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Galaxy S10 Lite +4%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Galaxy S10 Lite +78%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1448
Galaxy S10 Lite +64%
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
219788
Galaxy S10 Lite +109%
458532

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +31%
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +33%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +37%
34:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +9%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2020
Release date March 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

