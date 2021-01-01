Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Vivo V20

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
VS
Виво V20
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (111 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 216K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +3%
637 nits
Vivo V20
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 618
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Vivo V20 +34%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1467
Vivo V20 +14%
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
216173
Vivo V20 +26%
271298
AnTuTu 8 Results (219th and 182nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Vivo V20 +23%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Vivo V20 +21%
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Vivo V20 +60%
40:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Huawei P30 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 9T
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Redmi Note 8T
6. Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
8. Vivo V20 vs Huawei P30
9. Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Vivo V20 vs Huawei Honor 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish