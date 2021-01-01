Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1090 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3070 mAh
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (103 vs 73 hours)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 219K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 407 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99%
PWM 255 Hz 241 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +4%
637 nits
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Mi 10 Lite +51%
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1448
Mi 10 Lite +33%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
219788
Mi 10 Lite +46%
320044
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (205th and 131st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 10 Lite +43%
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Mi 10 Lite +49%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Mi 10 Lite +5%
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%)
Total votes: 15

