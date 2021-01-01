Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 10T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 219K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9 SE
73
Mi 10T
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9 SE
47
Mi 10T
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9 SE
67
Mi 10T
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9 SE
68
Mi 10T
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9 SE
77
Mi 10T
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9 SE
63
Mi 10T
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.4%
PWM 255 Hz 2381 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 39.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +4%
637 nits
Mi 10T
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Mi 10T +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 650
GPU clock 550 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Mi 10T +124%
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1448
Mi 10T +126%
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
219788
Mi 10T +163%
577226
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (205th and 22nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Mi 10T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 SE
n/a
Mi 10T
97
Video quality
Mi 9 SE
n/a
Mi 10T
95
Generic camera score
Mi 9 SE
n/a
Mi 10T
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Mi 10T +12%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 December 2020
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

