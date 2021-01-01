Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 224K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 637 nits)
  • Comes with 1530 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3070 mAh
  • Has a 0.84 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9 SE
71
Mi 11
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9 SE
47
Mi 11
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9 SE
67
Mi 11
96
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9 SE
68
Mi 11
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9 SE
78
Mi 11
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9 SE
63
Mi 11
88

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 91.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE
637 nits
Mi 11 +136%
1504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 660
GPU clock 550 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
413
Mi 11 +180%
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1497
Mi 11 +157%
3848
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
224657
Mi 11 +215%
707875
AnTuTu Phone Scores (215th and 4th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:27 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Mi 11
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Mi 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 128°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.3
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
82.3 dB
Mi 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 December 2020
Release date March 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 575 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

