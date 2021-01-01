Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Mi 11 Lite 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 11 Lite 5G

VS
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 224K)
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (106 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3070 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (836 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Mi 11 Lite 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.5%
PWM 255 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE
626 nits
Mi 11 Lite 5G +34%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Mi 11 Lite 5G +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 642
GPU clock 550 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
402
Mi 11 Lite 5G +118%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1456
Mi 11 Lite 5G +52%
2220
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
176040
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
224822
Mi 11 Lite 5G +132%
522670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +13%
11:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +15%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE +12%
25:00 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Mi 11 Lite 5G +9%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 356 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

