Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 11 Lite 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 224K)
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- Shows 45% longer battery life (106 vs 73 hours)
- Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3070 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (836 against 626 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|97.5%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 642
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
402
Mi 11 Lite 5G +118%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1456
Mi 11 Lite 5G +52%
2220
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
176040
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
224822
Mi 11 Lite 5G +132%
522670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|4250 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +13%
11:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +15%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE +12%
25:00 hr
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5184 x 3888
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 356 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.
