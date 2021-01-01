Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 8

VS
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 225K)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (86 vs 73 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3070 mAh
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 404 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9 SE
71
Mi 8
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9 SE
45
Mi 8
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9 SE
60
Mi 8
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9 SE
67
Mi 8
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9 SE
77
Mi 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9 SE
62
Mi 8
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 432 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 140.4%
PWM 255 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +1%
630 nits
Mi 8
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 630
GPU clock 550 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
404
Mi 8 +25%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1452
Mi 8 +37%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE
175633
Mi 8 +69%
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
225053
Mi 8 +51%
340602
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 8 +9%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +2%
14:37 hr
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE +12%
25:00 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 SE
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Mi 9 SE
n/a
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Mi 9 SE
n/a
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2018
Release date March 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

