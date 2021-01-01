Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 SE vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (630 against 461 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 176K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 SE
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.97 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 432 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +37%
630 nits
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE +2%
84.1%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 512
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE +21%
404
Mi 8 Lite
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE +1%
1452
Mi 8 Lite
1431
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 SE +26%
175633
Mi 8 Lite
139710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE +27%
225053
Mi 8 Lite
176543
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE +42%
14:37 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Mi 8 Lite +18%
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
81.5 dB
Mi 8 Lite +5%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

