Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (637 against 428 nits)
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (465K versus 219K)
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Mi 9 SE
Mi 9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 SE +49%
637 nits
Mi 9 Pro
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 SE
84.1%
Mi 9 Pro +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 SE
407
Mi 9 Pro +85%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 SE
1448
Mi 9 Pro +89%
2742
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 SE
219788
Mi 9 Pro +112%
465252
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (209th and 62nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

