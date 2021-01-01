Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 9 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (637 against 428 nits)
- Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (465K versus 219K)
- Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (209th and 62nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
