Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 242K)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (91 vs 81 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 609 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2691 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 617 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 67.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
617 nits
iPhone 8 Plus +1%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +26%
85.2%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
iPhone 8 Plus +52%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2366
iPhone 8 Plus +5%
2475
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +107%
388109
iPhone 8 Plus
187655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +79%
433287
iPhone 8 Plus
242575
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 -
OS size 13.5 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 27 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +22%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +31%
19:02 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +36%
23:32 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +19%
112
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
Mi 9 +11%
99
iPhone 8 Plus
89
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +11%
107
iPhone 8 Plus
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +9%
87.1 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2017
Release date April 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

