Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.