Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 242K)
- Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (91 vs 81 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 609 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2691 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 617 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
617
iPhone 8 Plus +52%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2366
iPhone 8 Plus +5%
2475
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +107%
388109
187655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +79%
433287
242575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.0.1
|-
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +22%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +31%
19:02 hr
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +36%
23:32 hr
17:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 9 +19%
112
Video quality
Mi 9 +11%
99
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +11%
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.389 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.
