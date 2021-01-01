Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (91 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 642 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2658 mAh
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 342K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 617 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
iPhone XS
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
77
iPhone XS
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
iPhone XS
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
iPhone XS
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
iPhone XS
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
70
iPhone XS
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
617 nits
iPhone XS +7%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +3%
85.2%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
iPhone XS +79%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2366
iPhone XS +19%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +1%
388109
iPhone XS
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +27%
433287
iPhone XS
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 -
OS size 13.5 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 27 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
iPhone XS +1%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +70%
19:02 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +65%
23:32 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
iPhone XS
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
iPhone XS
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
iPhone XS
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

