Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (91 vs 79 hours)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 403 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 756 and 617 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|98.8%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
617
iPhone XS Max +23%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +17%
2366
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +28%
388109
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +9%
433287
396012
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.0.1
|-
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
iPhone XS Max +10%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +42%
19:02 hr
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +45%
23:32 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 9 +2%
112
110
Video quality
Mi 9 +3%
99
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +2%
107
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.389 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.
